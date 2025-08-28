With the school year in full swing, parents are stocking up on all sorts of individually wrapped items that speed up packing lunch in the morning. From Uncrustables and Lunchables to tiny bags of crackers and fruit snacks, your goal is to buy the snacks that your kids won’t trade in the lunchroom. Unfortunately, a popular snack is being recalled in Idaho for a pretty gross reason.

Major Retail Stores in Idaho Recall Potentially Moldy Snacks

SpartanNash first reported that J.M. Smucker Co. was recalling several lots of Hostess Ding Dongs on August 21, 2025.

Hostess confirmed the recall on their own website, explaining that they discovered that a piece of equipment used in the manufacturing process malfunctioned. That malfunction created a scenario that makes it possible for the snack cakes to develop mold before their expiration date.

While they caught the issue quickly, they wanted to take a better safe than sorry approach and get these products off the shelf.

The Today Show explains that while most people won’t get sick if they consume a small amount of food mold, some types of food molds contain something called mycotoxin. The Cleveland Clinic reveals that those sorts of toxic mold could lead to gastrointestinal symptoms, brain fog, brain swelling, fever, dizziness, headaches or short-term memory loss.

The recall affects multiple sizes of Hostess Ding Dongs. Here’s a look at the specific products, UPCs, lot numbers and best-by dates that are part of the active recall:

Hostess Ding Dong 6-Count (2.55 oz twin pack carton, 15.3 oz total)

UPCs: Twin Pack – 00888109010027; 6-Count – 00888109011857

Lot Numbers / Dates:

• Lot 5167832 – Best by 8/30/2025

• Lot 5168832 – Best by 8/31/2025



Hostess Ding Dong 10-Count (1.28 oz carton, 12.7 oz total)

UPC: 00888109110611

Lot Numbers / Dates:

• Lot 5167832 – Best by 8/30/2025

• Lot 5168832 – Best by 8/31/2025

• Lot 5169832 – Best by 9/1/2025

• Lot 5170832 – Best by 9/2/2025

• Lot 5171832 – Best by 9/3/2025



Hostess Ding Dong 16-Count (1.28 oz carton, 20.31 oz total)

UPCs: Individual Unit – 00888109011826; 16-Count Carton – 00888109110925

Lot Numbers / Dates:

• Lot 5167832 – Best by 8/30/2025

• Lot 5168832 – Best by 8/31/2025

• Lot 5169832 – Best by 9/1/2025

• Lot 5170832 – Best by 9/2/2025

