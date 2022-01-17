Feed Your Office With LITE-FM’s Doughnut Dash

The quickest way to your co-worker's hearts is through their stomachs, right? Then instantly become everyone's favorite co-worker with LITE-FM's Doughnut Dash!

If you've visited our station to pick up a prize before, chances are you know exactly where my office is. I'm one of the first doors off to the left behind the front desk. The door before mine? Our break room is absolutely hilarious to sit near on Thursdays. That's "Doughnut Day" at LITE-FM. It's fantastic listening to our sales folks and personalities from our sister stations rationalize out loud their reasoning for having a doughnut as they stuff it in their mouth while walking down the hallway.

Food in the break room rocks and it's always the best surprise of the day when it shows up. That's why LITE-FM wants to extend our Doughnut Day tradition to YOUR office!

As a thank you for listening to LITE-FM while you're on the job, we want to treat your office to some sweet treats from our friends at Pastry Perfection!

Doughnut deliveries will be made on Thursdays, 9-11 a.m.

