Win Passes to Petty Fever at the Nampa Civic Center from 107.9 LITE-FM!
You’re still kicking yourself for not making it happen. Tom Petty was on your concert bucket list and you never got the chance to see him live. Well, we’ve got your opportunity to enjoy the next best thing!
Petty Fever, a Portland-based, award-winning Tom Petty tribute band is coming to the Nampa Civic Center on Saturday, October 7! Want to go belt out “Free Fallin’,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “Running Down a Dream?” Boise’s favorite feel-good station wants to make it happen!
To win tickets, make sure you have the 107.9 LITE-FM app downloaded on your phone. If you don’t have it, you can use the box below to download it.
Then just fill out your information and a quick two-question to get in to win! It’s really that easy!
The contest will close on Thursday, October 5 at 11:59 p.m.
