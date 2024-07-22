Frozen Frenzy: Win VIP Tickets to Frozen the Musical at the Morrison Center

107.9 LITE-FM is the station where you listen at work and win at work! This time, we want to whisk you away to the magical kingdom of Arendelle! Disney’s Frozen the Musical is coming to the Morrison Center and we have VIP tickets for YOU.

Elsa, Anna, Olaf and all of their friends are coming to Boise August 7-18 as part of the Broadway in Boise series. Whether you’ve seen the movies 1,000 with your kids/grandkids or you’re a self proclaimed Disney adult, we’ve got a unique opportunity to get you in to see the Tony nominated Best Musical when the tour stops in the Treasure Valley! We’re talking FOUR VIP tickets for you to take the family on Thursday, August 8.

There are TWO ways for you to win, so take advantage of any and all of them!

Get In To Win with Frozen Frenzy Trivia!

2018 Tony Awards - Show Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

From July 22-August 2, Michelle in the Morning will have two chances for you to qualify for the grand prize with Frozen Frenzy Trivia! Be listening at 8:10 on the way to work and at 11:10 while you’re on the job for Michelle’s trivia question. If you’re caller #7 when you hear the cue to call and answer the question correctly, you’ll be in the drawing for the VIP ticket grand prize!

Pro-Tip: Michelle will send the question to LITE-FM app users the question 10 minutes before the cue to call. We know you know the Frozen like the back of your hand, but sometimes you draw a blank so you’ll have enough time to Google the answer if you need to. Don't have the app? Use the box below to download it now.

Qualify with Our Frozen Letter Blizzard!

LITE-FM app users have a bonus chance to qualify for the VIP tickets by playing along with our Frozen Letter Blizzard! Once a day, we’ll send you a Frozen themed word that needs to be unscrambled. Submit the correct unscrambled word below and you’ll qualify for the grand prize drawing!

Frozen Frenzy Trivia and Frozen Letter Blizzard will be played weekdays during the length of the promotion. A Grand prize winner will be contacted on Monday, August 5.