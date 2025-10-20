We’ve always told you that it pays to have the 107.9 LITE-FM app on your phone and now we’re going to prove it by giving our app users a bonus chance to win four passes to Frightmares at Lagoon!

This has been a big year for Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah. The year started with the park debuting two new steampunk themed rides in a new area of the park called “The District.” Time Tinker and Steamworkx opened over Memorial Day weekend, along with Rivets & Rotors (their 1963 Helicopter ride with a fresh theme and coat of paint).

Now they’re turning their attention to finishing the construction of “The Nutcracker,” a new Screamin’ Swing ride set to debut during the 2026 season.

Maybe you can tell us how the progress looks while YOU and your crew are there for Frightmares this year! That’s right, not only are we giving away Frightmares passes to LITE-FM listeners that spend their workday with us. We’re ALSO giving LITE-FM app users a bonus chance to win tickets with our next App Grab.

What is the 107.9 LITE-FM “App Grab?”

It’s YOUR chance to grab some of the shiniest prizes in the LITE-FM prize closet just for downloading our app. If you don’t have it, download it using the box below.

Now that you have the app, the scavenger hunt begins! From October 20–October 30, we’ll hide pumpkins inside articles on our app. If you find one, click it and enter the word you saw on the pumpkin with the corresponding number in the right-hand corner. Every pumpkin you find is another entry into the contest.

We’ll call our grand prize winner on Friday, October 31 so make sure you have our number, 208-383-1079, programmed in your phone so that you know that I’m calling when you win!

This is a completely different giveaway from our on-air Frightmares tickets. You will only be competing against people playing our App Grab contest. Good luck!!!