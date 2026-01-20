And then there were four. Seattle, Denver, New England and Los Angeles fans are still holding onto hope that their team will hoist the trophy at the Big Game on Sunday, February 8. For the rest of us? We just want to make a little money off of it.

Every office has a bookie, right? The guy who’s the commissioner of the company’s fantasy league, pressures you into filling out a bracket for the NCAA basketball tournament and asks if you’re in for a lottery pool every time the jackpot gets huge.

Sometime in the next few weeks, that person’s going to walk by your desk and ask if you want to buy squares for the Big Game. Being on the grid makes the game more interesting whether your team is playing or not. You’re just not super committed to forking over the cash.

Then don’t, because you’ve got the opportunity to play with Boise’s At-Work Station for free! Our Pigskin Party Pool is back and it’s so easy to get yourself on the board. Be caller #7 at 8:10, 9:10 or 11:10 to win two squares on our board.

Once it’s full, we’ll randomly assign numbers 0-9 to both the columns and rows. These correspond with the final digit in the score of each team at the end of each quarter and the game. If you’re in the square where the scores intersect, you win!

Winners at the end of the first, second and third quarters will win a Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill gift card! The listener in the square for the final score will go home with a $100 Visa Gift Card!

LITE-FM Boise app users, you’ll have some bonus chances to win your squares! Don’t have the app yet? Use this box to download it.

Then make sure your alerts are turned on, so you can collect our Pigskin Party Pool codewords. When you get one, enter it below for your chance to win your squares! GOOD LUCK!