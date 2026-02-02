107.9 LITE-FM is the station where you listen at work and win at work! This time, we want you to win Simba's Seats to opening night of the next big show in the Morrison Center's Broadway in Boise series!

Disney's The Lion King is making a return trip to the Treasure Valley February 18-March 7 and it's one of the most creative productions to hit the stage. The breathtaking costumes bring all your favorite characters like Simba, Timon, Pumbaa and Nala to life.

From The Circle of Life and I Just Can't Wait to Be King to Hakuna Matata and Can You Feel the Love Tonight, the stage production includes all your favorite songs from the original 1994 soundtrack. It also includes several new songs written especially for the musical!

Whether you have kids who love The Lion King or you're a self proclaimed Disney adult, this is the one Broadway in Boise show that you do NOT want to miss in 2026. That's why we saved you four of Simba's Seats on the floor on opening night - February 18!

Listen at Work, Win at Work - It's That Easy

To get in to win, just spend your workday with 107.9 LITE-FM! Michelle in the Morning, Robin Scott and Jen Austin will give you "Simba's Seat" codewords at 9:10, 11:10, 1:10 and 3:10. When you hear one, enter it below. Each code you collect is another opportunity to win the tickets!