While Boise Towne Square Mall will soon say goodbye to two long-time tenants, building permits indicate that there are some new options in the works.

A prescreening permit filed with the City of Boise shows that Downeast is interested in taking over a storefront on the second floor that was once home to I and I. The clothing retailer got its start in Utah 35 years ago, originally focusing on styles for young college students. Over the years, they’ve expanded their offerings to target women graduating, starting careers and creating homes. They currently have a location in Rexburg and at Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls. I and I closed at Boise Towne Square in 2020 ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Boise Towne Square Mall Adds Paid Parking Spots

Another permit reveals that the mall could be getting another restaurant option. Jurassic Burger plans to use an existing counter to launch their brand. Their website is already up and running and features four dino themed burgers, two dressed up hot dogs, corndogs, shakes and a handful of appetizers. They also have an Instagram account that’s been teasing the restaurant's arrival.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Neither tenant has been added to the mall’s coming soon page. Glow Golf is the only tenant listed as coming soon. The 27 hole blacklight mini golf business is setting up shop in the old Abercrombie & Fitch on the first floor.

Two Tenants Prepare to Leave Boise Towne Square Mall

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

As we previously reported, both Eddie Bauer and Francesca’s are leaving the mall in 2026. The closures aren’t necessarily the mall’s fault. Francesca’s has filed for bankruptcy and plans to close all of their locations. The company that has the license for Eddie Bauer retail stores in the United States has also filed for bankruptcy and is liquidating their stores.