The first weekend of March is here and there are plenty of things to see and do this weekend! Here’s a look at five fun events happening March 6-8, 2026.

Disney’s The Lion King at the Morrison Center

If you haven’t made it to see Disney’s The Lion King at the Morrison Center, this is the final weekend of its three week run as part of the Broadway in Boise series. Shows take place 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. There are still plenty of tickets available for both Friday shows and the one on Saturday evening. MORE

Cinderella’s Closet

If your daughter is still looking for a prom dress, but buying a $100+ gown is out of the budget, she may find the dress of her dreams at the final weekend of the Assistance League of Boise’s Cinderella’s Closet. Teens with a student ID from an Ada County High School may purchase up to two new or gently used prom dresses for $10 on Saturday. They also have shoes, jewelry and other accessories to browse. You’ll find them at 5825 N. Glenwood in Garden City. MORE

Big Sky Conference Basketball Tournament at Idaho Central Arena

It’s time for “Starch Madness” at Idaho Central Arena. The 10 teams of the Big Sky are in town for the conference tournament that kicks off on Saturday, March 7. The tournament begins with Women’s matchups between Weber State and Portland State at noon and Northern Arizona and Montana at 2:30. The men’s first round starts Saturday evening at 5:30 with a game between Idaho State and Northern Arizona. The Vandals will face Sacramento State at 8:00 to round out the first day. Tickets start as low as $28 per session for the women’s games and $49 for the men’s games. MORE

Dinosaurs on the Move at Discovery Center of Idaho

If your kid or grandkid is currently in their dinosaur era, you’ll want to check out the Discovery Center of Idaho’s new Dinosaurs on the Move exhibit that opens on Saturday. The large-scale, immersive dinosaur experience will transport the family back to the Mesozoic Era and features life-size animatronic dinos. During your visit you’ll learn about evolution, what dinosaurs ate, fossils and how paleontologists pieced together prehistoric life. They’ll be doing a 21+ Adult Night next month. MORE

North End Bingo at Boise’s TRICA

If you’re a sucker for bingo, TRICA is hosting North End Bingo at their beautiful building on Eastman Street on Saturday night. Admission is free, but you do need to buy your bingo books to play along and potentially win some exciting prizes. Food and drinks will be available to buy during the games. It’s an all ages event but kids need to be accompanied by an adult. MORE