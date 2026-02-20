Watch the last few days of the Winter Olympics or go do something fun? We say “why not both?” Here’s a look at five fun events happening around the Treasure Valley this weekend!

Disney’s The Lion King at the Morrison Center

Disney’s The Lion King just kicked off its three week run at the Morrison Center. There are evening performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as a 1:00 p.m. matinee on Saturday and Sunday. Once you experience it yourself, you’ll know exactly why it won so many Tony Awards like best costume design, best choreography and best scenic design! MORE

Cupid’s Undie Run at Tom Grainey’s

If you see a bunch of people running through downtown Boise in their underwear on Saturday afternoon, you’re not imagining it. Cupid’s Undie Run is back and is challenging participants to run a mile-ish in their undies because kicking neurofibromatosis’s butt is worth the chilly cheeks. The event is a fundraiser for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. It also includes drinks and dancing before and after the run. Cupid’s Undie Run starts and ends at Tom Grainey’s. You can still register to be part of the party. MORE

Chili Cook-Off at Sockeye Brewing

If chili is your favorite winter comfort food, you can’t miss Sockeye Brewing’s Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, February 21. It’s your chance to enjoy some seriously good local chili, enjoy cold beer and vote for your favorites. Even better? Proceeds from contestant tickets will be donated to Family Advocates, an incredible nonprofit that works to strengthen families and keep kids safe. MORE

Boise State Men’s Basketball vs San Jose State at ExtraMile Arena

Boise State’s regular season is starting to wind down. If you haven’t made it to a game at ExtraMile Arena this season, there are only three more home games this year. That includes a Mountain West showdown with San Jose State on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. and tickets start as low as $16. MORE

Back to the 80s Skate Party at Treasure Valley Skate

Still have your roller skates or roller blades in your garage? Break them out, put together your best 80s outfit and make your way to Treasure Valley Skate on Saturday night. The skating rink is hosting an all 80s night from 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. The party is open to all ages. There will be adult beverages for those 21 and up. MORE