Has this happened to you before? You’re this close to booking flights to Denver when your phone starts blowing up. It’s the group chat, letting you know that the details for an event you’ve been talking about going to for months just dropped.

And the dates? They’re the exact same weekend. Now you have decisions to make. Click checkout and pretend you never saw the notifications or abandon your Denver trip to stick around the Treasure Valley. Planning a summer vacation that doesn’t conflict with something cool happening close to home should be an Olympic sport.

We’ve already been through it this year. We bought VIP tickets for a concert in Ohio, only to have the Goo Goo Dolls announce a show at the Ford Idaho Center the same week. While we’re bummed to miss the Goo Goo Dolls, we already told our five-year-old niece we were coming to visit and that’s a commitment we can’t back out of.

Concert announcements can be unpredictable, but Boise’s biggest rodeos, community celebrations, fairs and festivals have already locked down their dates for 2026. So before you lock in your summer travel plans, you’ll want to take a look at what’s coming up locally.

We’ve rounded up most of the major festivals and events happening in Boise and the surrounding area so you can plan around them, instead of accidentally against them!

