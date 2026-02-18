Sure, the Powerball and Mega Millions are the lottery draw games that get all the attention. Understandably so! Both the multi-state lottery games are played in 45 states, so when the jackpots start approaching huge numbers like $1 billion they get a lot of national attention.

But did you know that Idaho has a few of its own draw games that are played only in the Gem State? Pick 3 and Pick 4, which, to be honest, are a little over our heads when it comes to how to play and Idaho Cash.

Idaho Cash is way easier to understand. $1 will get you two plays. You pick five numbers and if you match all five, you win the rolling jackpot. Four numbers earn you $200 and three will get you $5. Easy, right?

The jackpot for Idaho Cash starts at $20,000 and it’s been climbing for a long time because the jackpot for Tuesday, February 17 was up to $417,100! That run’s come to an end. The Idaho Lottery confirmed via their Facebook page that someone finally ended up with a ticket matching all five numbers.

That’s right! If you play Idaho Cash you could be $417,100 richer. If you missed the draw, the winning numbers for February 17’s drawing were:

06-15-24-34-44

While it might not be “quit your job” money, $417,100 is still absolutely life-changing!

If this is the first time you’ve heard of Idaho Cash, the Idaho Lottery does a drawing for it every night at 8:00 p.m. MT. The jackpot has reset to $20,000 if you want to play.

We just checked our car loan and we still owe $14,000, so this game could be just right to get us out of debt. If we don’t win, we hope you do! GOOD LUCK!