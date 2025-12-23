With just a handful of days remaining in 2025, thousands of Idahoans are starting to set goals for the new year. What do you want to do? For years, exercise and weight loss goals topped the list of the most common New Year’s resolutions. However, recent surveys show that putting more money in the bank tops the list for 2026. Improving financial wellness is also a popular choice.

That could be a cakewalk for someone after the Powerball drawing that is set to take place on Wednesday, December 24. Another Powerball drawing passed with no winner, which means the jackpot for the next draw has risen to $1.7 billion with a cash value of about $781.3 million. It’s the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

While no one won the jackpot, Monday produced big money tickets across the country including another two in Idaho.

What Were Monday Night’s Winning Powerball Numbers?

Between the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and all the holiday light displays happening around the Treasure Valley, we understand if you were preoccupied and missed Monday night’s drawing. Here’s the video replay:

Nine people are ending 2025 as millionaires. Tickets that matched five numbers but not the Powerball were sold in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Each of those tickets is worth $1 million.

In addition to the million-dollar tickets, Powerball officials say another 28 tickets won prizes of $100,000.

Two Idaho Lottery Players Secure Big Money tickets on Monday, December 22

And surprise! Two of those 28 tickets were sold right here in Idaho. The Idaho Lottery’s Powerball page shows that two tickets sold in Idaho matched four white balls and the Powerball. Typically, that prize is worth $50,000 but Monday night’s Power Play multiplier was two. Every Powerball ticket sold in Idaho automatically adds the Power Play option, so that means these tickets are worth $100,000!

What’s the Deadline to Buy Tickets for the Next Powerball Drawing?

Idahoans have until 7:54 p.m. MT/6:54 p.m. PT on Wednesday, December 24 to buy tickets for the next drawing. Powerball officials say that only one jackpot has been won on Christmas Eve.