How often do you play one of the big multi-state lottery games like Powerball or Mega Millions? There are a significant number of Idahoans who won’t buy a ticket until the jackpots climb high enough to make headlines.

Whether the jackpot is $20 million or $1 billion, the odds of buying a ticket matching all five numbers and the Powerball are the same. Your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in about 292.2 million. What makes games like Powerball fun is the fact that you can still win some significant money even if you don’t hit the jackpot!

READ MORE: Strike it Rich at One of Boise's 15 Luckiest Lottery Locations

Match five balls but not the Powerball? You instantly win $2,000,000 in Idaho since the Power Play option is automatically added to every ticket sold in the Gem State. Match four balls and you win $50,000 times whatever the Power Play multiplier is for that evening’s drawing.

On Monday, March 9, the Power Play multiplier was three and the Powerball’s website shows that four people that matched four balls and the Powerball had the Power Play multiplier on their ticket. Guess what? One of those tickets was sold in Idaho!

Get our free mobile app

When Don Karg of Nampa scanned his ticket at a lottery retailer, he heard the famous “Wooh!” but the clerk told him that he would have to go to the Idaho Lottery office in Boise to claim the prize. Before doing that, he decided to download the lottery’s app and rescan the ticket several times. Every time, the app told him he’d won $150,000.

Rather than heading straight to the lottery office, he left the ticket on his kitchen counter and asked his wife to scan it. She thought it was a prank!

It was most definitely NOT a prank. Don picked up his check on March 19.

Could you have the same luck this week? You’ll never know until you try! The jackpot for Monday, March 23 is up to $133 million.