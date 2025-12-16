If you’re sitting at work doomscrolling and stumbled across this article, we hope that this isn’t the last workday we’ll get to spend together. However, we’ll totally understand if you quit your job after winning Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot!

Believe it or not, there hasn’t been a jackpot winner since Powerball players in Missouri and Texas split the $1.787 billion prize on September 6. That means the jackpot for the Wednesday, December 17 drawing will be worth $1.25 billion with a cash option of $572.1 million.

While there wasn’t a jackpot winner on Monday night, one Idahoan is sitting on a HUGE prize.

What Numbers Were Drawn for December 15’s Drawing?

If you didn’t catch the drawing live because you were hiding in the basement wrapping gifts while the kids were asleep upstairs, here’s a replay of the drawing:

The drawing created two new millionaires who matched all five white balls, but not the Powerball. Those $1 million tickets were sold in Arizona and California.

Idaho Produces a $200,000 Powerball Winner

According to the Idaho Lottery’s website, more than 8,800 winning tickets were sold in the Gem State and this time around, an Idahoan did win one of the biggest prizes!

After the $1 million tickets, players who matched four white balls and the Powerball scored the biggest prizes. 43 people who did not have the Power Play option on their ticket did exactly that and scored $50,000.

There were 14 additional players that matched four and the Powerball that did have the Power Play option added. With a multiplier of four picked for Monday’s drawing, that means those tickets were worth an impressive $200,000!

And guess what? The Idaho Lottery’s website shows that one of those $200,000 tickets was sold somewhere in the Gem State! It wasn’t me. It wasn’t my husband, either. If you have a ticket that you haven’t checked yet…it could be you!

What’s The Deadline To Buy Powerball Tickets in Idaho?

If it’s not and you want to try again for the $1.25 billion drawing, you have until 7:54 p.m. MT/6:54 p.m. PT to buy your tickets on Wednesday.