Those dreams of becoming a billionaire were fun while they lasted. The Powerball jackpot run that started in September, finally came to a close on Christmas Eve. According to Powerball officials, it’s only the second time a jackpot was won on December 24.

Unfortunately, Idaho’s 20-year drought of producing a jackpot winner continues but you shouldn’t toss your ticket before you scan it! The Idaho Lottery confirms that there was another big-money ticket sold in the Gem State for the latest draw.

What Were Wednesday Night’s Winning Numbers?

Maybe you were at Christmas Eve Mass. Maybe you were in the kitchen baking last-minute cookies for Santa. Maybe you just got sick of refreshing the Powerball’s website when it said “results pending.” If you didn’t see the winning numbers, here’s a replay of the draw:

Because of rising interest in the game, the jackpot jumped to $1.817 billion on Wednesday. A single ticket matching all five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Arkansas. The winner will have a choice between a lump sum (approximately $834.9 million) or 29 annuity payments.

Powerball officials emphasized that you should still check your tickets. In addition to the jackpot winner, the Christmas Eve draw produced eight $1 million tickets in California, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

145 lucky Powerball players also won prizes of $50,000 or more!

Idaho Cashes In One More Time

And that’s where Idaho comes in. The Idaho Lottery’s Powerball Winners page shows that one ticket sold in Idaho matched four white balls and the Powerball. Normally, the tier for that prize is $50,000 but because every Powerball ticket in Idaho automatically comes with the Power Play option, it jumped to $100,000 since the Power Play multiplier on Wednesday was two.

While $100,000 might not be “quit your job” type of money, we know it will still make a world of difference for an Idaho family, especially during the holidays.

Idaho Million Dollar Raffle Drawing Happens Soon

Idahoans who were lucky enough to grab Million Dollar Raffle tickets before they sold out have a chance to strike it rich again soon. The draw is coming up on December 29 at 5:59 p.m. MT.

In addition to the two $1 million prizes, lottery officials added new $50,000 and $100,000 prizes.

If you’re not sure where your ticket is, start looking for it now. We still can’t believe that the second $1 million prize went unclaimed in the 2024 draw!