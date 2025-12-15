When you woke up Sunday morning and saw that no one won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot, you didn’t bother scanning the ticket that’s sitting in your car’s cup holder. You may want peel it off your Dutch Bros cup. More than 11,000 Idahoans won cash in the December 13 Powerball drawing.

What Numbers Were Drawn for December 13’s Drawing?

If you didn’t catch the drawing live because you were at a Christmas party or driving around town taking in all of Idaho’s incredible Christmas lights, here’s a replay of the drawing:

There were no jackpot winners on Saturday night, but the drawing did create new millionaires who matched five numbers in California, Florida, Michigan, New Jersey and Virginia. Two lucky Powerball players in North Carolina and Pennsylvania won $2 million for matching five numbers and adding the PowerPlay option to their ticket.

That means the jackpot for Monday, December 15 is now $1.1 billion with a cash value of $503.4 million. This is the sixth largest prize in the game’s history.

More Than 11,000 Idahoans Are Powerball Winners

According to the Idaho Lottery’s website, there were 11,404 winning tickets sold in Idaho for the December 13 drawing. Once again, the biggest Idaho wins weren’t “quit your job” type of money, but the prizes will certainly make Christmas shopping a little bit easier for the lucky winners.

Seven Idahoans matched four white balls, but not the Powerball. Since Powerball tickets in Idaho are automatically sold with the PowerPlay option these tickets are each worth $200. Nine players matched four white balls in the Double Play drawing that happened after the original draw. Those tickets are worth $500.

If you’d like to buy a ticket for the $1.1 billion drawing, you have until 7:54 p.m. MT/6:54 p.m. PT to buy your tickets on Monday.

It’s been more than 20 years since Idaho produced a Powerball Jackpot winner. Brad Duke won $220.3 million in the spring of 2005.