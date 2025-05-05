We’re a little over four months into 2025 and the Idaho Lottery has already awarded some life changing money to a handful of very lucky Idahoans!

Idaho Is Home to One of America’s Luckiest Lottery Retailers

Almost 30 years ago, Pam Hiatt walked into a Jackson’s Food Store to pick up some Hostess donuts, orange juice and a Powerball ticket. That Powerball ticket ended up being the jackpot ticket for an $87 million grand prize and the timing couldn’t have been better.

According to an old Idaho Statesman article, Hiatt had just moved back in with her mom and stepdad because it was becoming difficult to afford her own apartment while serving in the National Guard, going to school at Boise State and had a baby on the way.

After Hiatt’s big win, a clerk at that particular store told the Statesman that there was a huge uptick in the number of people coming in to buy their Powerball tickets and apparently people continued to have a good feeling about that location for years to come.

In 2005, Brad Duke, who was a regional manager for Gold’s Gym, bought his Powerball ticket at the same Jackson’s location and ended up winning the $220 million grand prize!

The store is still open at 2728 Orchard Street in Boise.

Idaho’s Luckiest Lottery Location Proves People Are Superstitious in a Good Way

Winning Lottery Ticket with Pile of Money Isolated on White Background.

While it was really short, the interview the Statesman did with that Jacksons clerk proved something we’ve always wondered. If a lottery retailer sells “the big one” do people start to believe that there’s something magic happening there? His answer seems to indicate, yes!

So we got curious and looked up what stores have sold “big winners” in 2025. While no one from the Gem State has won a payout quite as large as Duke or Hiatt, these stores have all so tickets worth $100,000 or more this year.

