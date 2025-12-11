Whether you stayed up late to wait for the drawing or cracked open the Idaho Lottery app first thing in the morning, you were among thousands of Idahoans hoping to hear “WOOH!” when you scanned your Powerball ticket.

2025’s been a year of economic uncertainty, so it’s no surprise that interest in the multi-state lottery game is surging as the jackpot continues to grow. The jackpot for Wednesday, December 10, snowballed to $930 million, the seventh largest in the game’s history. The only other jackpots that surpassed the most recent draw’s top prize have all been over $1 billion:

July 19, 2023: $1.08 Billion (winning ticket sold in California)

April 6, 2024: $1.325 Billion (winning ticket sold in Oregon)

January 13, 2016: $1.586 Billion (winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee)

October 11, 2023: $1.765 Billion (winning ticket sold in California)

September 6, 2025: $1.787 Billion (winning tickets sold in Missouri and Texas)

November 7, 2022: $2.04 Billion (winning ticket sold in California)

What Numbers Were Drawn for December 10’s Powerball?

If you got distracted by decorating the tree or wrapping gifts, here’s a replay of the drawing:

54 tickets sold for Wednesday’s drawing produced prizes of $50,000 including three $1 million tickets sold in Maryland, Michigan and New Jersey.

However, no ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball. That means Saturday night’s draw will now have an estimated jackpot of $1 billion!

Were There Any Powerball Winners from Idaho?

There sure were. According to the Idaho Lottery’s website, there were 5,476 winning tickets sold in the Gem State for the last draw. However, the prizes weren’t exactly life-changing money. Four Idahoans matched four white balls.

Since the Powerplay option is automatically added to every Powerball ticket sold in Idaho, that means those winning tickets are worth $300. There were also three Idaho tickets with the Double Play option that matched four numbers in the second drawing. These winning tickets are worth $500.

Winning prizes in Idaho for the December 10 drawing ranged from $12 to $300.

How Many People Are Playing Powerball in Idaho?

There’s no denying that many Idahoans are fair-weather Powerball players and only play when the jackpot approaches $1 billion. That’s why we thought it’d be fun to compare the number of winning Idaho tickets from Wednesday’s draw to the one from November 19.

On November 19, 2,594 tickets won a Powerball prize in Idaho. The December 10 drawing produced more than double the amount of winning tickets.

If you plan on playing for the $1 billion jackpot on Saturday, you have until 7:54 p.m. MT / 6:54 p.m. PT to buy your tickets on the day of the draw.