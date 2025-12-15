If one of the impulse purchases you made while Christmas shopping this year was a 2026 planner, it’s time to bust it out and circle Saturday, June 27! 107.9 LITE-FM is proud to welcome Boise Music Festival back to Expo Idaho with a headliner who has played Coachella, EDC and the Ultra Music Festival but has never been to the Gem State.

Isn’t it crazy to think that the very first Boise Music Festival took place 16 years ago at Ann Morrison Park? That very first year, people were climbing trees to catch a glimpse of Poison frontman Bret Michaels and the Backstreet Boys.

READ MORE: Boise's Incredible 2026 Concert Lineup So Far

Since then the festival has welcomed some of LITE-FM’s favorite feel-good artists like Train, Rob Thomas and Daughtry. It’s given you a chance to sing along to summertime country anthems from Jelly Roll, Lady A and the Band Perry and taken you back to your club days with huge party songs from Pitbull, Flo-Rida, Nelly and Ludacris.

Get our free mobile app

Now? The 15th Annual Boise Music Festival presented by Ultimate Heating, Air & Plumbing is bringing the energy of the biggest music festivals in the world to Expo Idaho. Here’s your official first look at this year’s mainstage lineup.

2026 Boise Music Festival Mainstage Line-Up Mark your calendars! The Boise Music Festival presented by Ultimate Heating, Air & Plumbing is happening Saturday, June 27, 2026 and these are the artists bringing the party to the mainstage. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Marshmello’s collaboration with the Jonas Brothers “Leave Before You Love Me” is one of our favorite guilty pleasures. You also, no doubt, know his smash single “Happier” featuring the vocals of Bastille. He’s also getting into the country scene by working with Kane Brown on “Miles On It” and is also featured on past BMF headliner Jelly Roll’s song “Holy Water.”

Boise Music Festival Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, December 17

Townsquare Media Boise Townsquare Media Boise loading...

Concert tickets are one of the best stocking stuffers you can buy! They don’t clutter up the house and they’ll provide you with memories that last a lifetime. And remember…Boise Music Festival isn’t just about the mainstage artists, there are also more than 40 local bands performing on stages around the fairgrounds, food trucks, vendors and carnival rides.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 17 at 8 a.m.