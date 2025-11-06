At the beginning of October, Journey’s co-founder and guitarist Neal Schon did an interview teasing the band’s return to the road. He told SirusXM that the band already had 120 shows booked.

At the time of the interview, the band had already confirmed that they were part of the Stagecoach Music Festival. While the festival usually leans heavily country, Bush, the Wallflowers, Counting Crows and Third Eye Blind are all part of the line-up in 2026, too.

READ MORE: Boise's 2026 Concert Calendar is Already Packed with Big Shows

Now we know that one of those other tour dates will be right here in Boise! The band released the dates for their FINAL FRONTIER TOUR and they include a show at ExtraMile Arena on Tuesday, April 14. You can count on hearing their biggest hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” “Lights,” "Separate Ways,” and well, you get the idea. They have a lot of smash songs.

Rob Loud, Getty Images for Journey Rob Loud, Getty Images for Journey loading...

But this tour will dig even deeper into their catalog, since the concert is JUST Journey. There’s no supporting act. Schon sort of teased that in his interview saying “[We] won't go all of the way back to the very, very beginning. But I'd say from '78 on, we're going to dig deep -- and the sets are going to be much longer.”

It’s a show you absolutely do not want to miss! Here’s the 411!

Show: Journey’s FINAL FRONTIER TOUR 2026

When: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Where: ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Ln, Boise

Tickets: Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m.

Presale Information: There is a special pre-sale happening Thursday, November 13 from 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Presale Code: FAITHFULLY