If you love a good cover band, you CANNOT miss ROCKSTOCK! Memorial Stadium is getting ready to host five of North America’s best cover bands on Saturday, September 13 and we’ve got your shot to be there for free!

A few years ago, my husband won on a trip to Las Vegas at a charity auction benefiting Camp River Run. Aerosmith is one of his favorite bands of all time, so we planned the entire trip around seeing one of their Las Vegas residency dates. Our tickets arrived the same day that the band announced that they were canceling the show so that Steven Tyler could focus on “his recovery and well-being.”

I’ll never get to see Aerosmith in concert, but hey! ROCKSTOCK might be the next best thing. The new festival coming to town features five of North America’s best cover bands performing the music of rock legends like Aerosmith.

The 2025 line-up includes:

Hotel California - A Tribute to the Eagles (From Toronto, ON)

Queen Flash - A Tribute to Queen (From Montreal, QC)

Barracuda - A Tribute to Heart (From Nashville, TN)

Still They Ride - A Tribute to Journey (From Denver, CO)

Last Child - A Tribute to Aerosmith (from Long Island, NY)

It’s going to be an incredible evening of live music, food tucks and more!

