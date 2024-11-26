13 Incredible Concerts Boise Can’t Wait to See in 2025

Looking back at your 2024 calendar, how many evenings were filled by epic concerts with your best friends? Probably a ton!

While many of us were surprised that Albertsons Stadium didn’t host a concert this year after how quickly the Luke Combs show sold out in 2023, there was no shortage of live shows to dance the night away at. We don’t know about you, but there were plenty of weekends where we did back-to-back concert nights.

2024’s starting to wind down, but the 2025 concert calendar is already growing and there’s a lot to look forward to! Thanks to a teaser during a Boise State basketball game, the cat was out of the bag that Albertsons stadium would indeed host a stadium tour in 2025. No disrespect to Garth Brooks or Luke Combs, who put on unforgettable shows on The Blue, but this one is even more mass appeal.

Post Malone is bringing his Big @$$ Stadium Tour to Boise on Tuesday, June 24 with special guest Jelly Roll. Talk about a show that transcends a ton of different genres from Post Malone’s early days in rap to his incredible debut country album F-1 Trillion. And Jelly Roll?! We all remember how incredible he was at Boise Music Festival and he’s had some huge songs crossover from country to mainstream pop, too!

Of course, summer concert season is NEVER just about one show. Right now all of the venues like the Ford Idaho Center, Outlaw Field, the Knitting Factory, Revolution Concert House, Idaho Central Arena and ExtraMile Arena are in the process of building their concert schedules for 2025.

So are events like the Boise Music Festival, Canyon County Fair, Western Idaho Fair and Albertsons Boise Open. That said, there are already some REALLY big names that have been announced for 2025. Here’s a look at who we already KNOW will be coming to the area!

