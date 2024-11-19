Somebody pour us a drink! After taking the Summer of 2024 off from hosting a major artist, Albertsons Stadium is ready to host another stadium tour and it’s unlike anything that Boise’s experienced before!

Boise State hosted its first major concert(s) in 2019 when Garth Brooks came to town. Brooks was originally scheduled to play one night in Boise, but when the first show sold out in under an hour, his team added a second show. We have no idea what 2020 would’ve held for us after the major response from concert fans across the Gem State since the pandemic ruined the possibility of a sequel.

It’d be four years before Albertsons Stadium would host another stadium concert. In May 2023, Luke Combs, supported by opening acts like Lainey Wilson and Riley Green, performed in front of another sold out crowd. We thought after thousands of fans braved an early season heatwave to see the concert, a 2024 stadium show was a sure thing. We were wrong.

Flashforward to 2025? Albertsons Stadium is ready to welcome back fans for a concert that transcends genres! Boise State initially teased the concert announcement during the Broncos basketball showdown with Clemson on Sunday, January 17. Fans predicted acts like Pearl Jam, Shinedown, AC/DC, George Strait or Bruce Springsteen. A few guessed Morgan Wallen or “another country singer.” They weren’t far off!

Post Malone, who does have a smash hit “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgan Wallen, is bringing his Big @$$ Stadium Tour to Albertsons Stadium on Tuesday, June 24, 2025! Another Boise favorite, Jelly Roll, is coming along as the opening act!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, November 26 but 107.9 LITE-FM has your chance to win them before you can buy them with our “Post-It Malone Challenge!”

