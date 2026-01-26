With virtually no snowfall, winter in the Treasure Valley hasn’t really felt like winter. While we’re grateful that we’re not dealing with the major winter storm that’s crippled half the country, we’re very much over the inversion and chilly morning temperatures. If you’re feeling the same way, the Canyon County Fair just gave us something to look forward to this summer!

It may be six months away, but if you close your eyes you can almost smell the aroma of corndogs and turkey legs in the air and hear kids screaming from carnival rides. This year’s Canyon County Fair is coming up July 23-26 and organizers just announced this year’s concert acts.

This year’s Bi-Mart Concert series is jam-packed with songs that you probably already know all the words to. Here’s a look at who’s playing this year.

Thursday, July 23: Jo Dee Messina

Friday, July 24: Kansas

Saturday, July 25: Clay Walker and Sawyer Brown

Typically, there’s a concert on Sunday night as well and it appears that there will be in 2026, but for now Canyon County Fair organizers have that date listed as “Details Coming Soon!”

As always, admission to the concerts is free with your fair admission but if you don’t want to worry about getting there early to claim your spot, the fair is selling reserved seats and advanced pit passes. Both advanced pit passes and reserved seats are on sale for $39.55 each.

Those prices will jump to $56.50 if you choose to wait until the day of the show.