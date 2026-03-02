Ask Idaho shoppers where they typically go to grocery shop and we’d bet the two most popular answers are WinCo and Albertsons, partially because both brands have roots in Boise.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Walmart and Fred Meyer were in the mix, too. While the two big box stores sell everything from clothes and furniture to toys and bikes, their grocery sections are large enough to find everything your family could possibly need for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Personally, we never considered Target a “supermarket” until NetCredit did a study in 2025 to track down the most affordable groceries in every state. To our surprise, Target was the second cheapest supermarket in Idaho behind Grocery Outlet. Clearly, we missed a memo that we should be doing our grocery shopping at Target.

If you’re someone who already gets most of their groceries at Target, the store recently shared that they’re about to make another big change that will affect one of the most common foods found in Idaho cupboards and pantries: cereal.

Target says that by the end of May, it will pull any cereals made with certified synthetic colors from their shelves. According to the announcement, Target’s already seen trends in their sales data that shoppers are starting to opt for foods made without artificial colors and flavorings. The decision puts Target ahead of the FDA’s timeline for manufacturers to phase out synthetic dyes including Green No. 3, Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Blue No. 1 and Blue No. 2 from foods by the end of 2026 and Red No. 3 by 2027.

Target’s decision applies to all of the brands on their shelves, including major cereal manufacturers like Kellanova (Kellogg’s) and General Mills. The store’s private label Good & Gather cereals were already made without synthetic colors.

According to the FDA’s website, Kellanova is aiming to have all of the colors listed above removed from foods served in schools during the 2026-2027 school year and retail products by December 31, 2027. General Mills hopes to have their cereals like Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Trix reformulated by this summer.

If those timelines hold, your family’s favorite cereal may be missing from Target shelves in Idaho anywhere from a few months to over a year.

Target hasn’t released a specific list of which cereals will be reformulated versus discontinued, so the easiest way to know if your favorite makes the cut would be to check your local Idaho store at the end of May.