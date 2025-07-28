If you’re the kind of shopper who’s constantly clipping digital coupons, collecting receipts for Fetch or tracking when your favorite store rolls out the biggest promo codes, you already know that trying to save a few bucks is practically a sport.

Price matching is another well-loved shopping hack for Idahoans trying to keep their budgets in check, but that perk is coming to an end at all seven Target locations across the state. The timing couldn’t be worse with potential tariffs scheduled to begin in August and a new school year just weeks away.

What’s Changing at Idaho Target Locations?

Since 2013, Target has had a great price matching policy that allowed shoppers to request a price match at Target if they found an identical product in stock at a lower price available at Walmart or Amazon.

There were some additional conditions to the policy, but typically if the item wasn’t part of a doorbuster, lightning deal, clearance or closeout, you’d be granted the price match once you showed proof of the price you wanted matched such as a printed ad, digital ad or listening on the retailer’s main website.

That policy officially ended on Monday, July 28. Target recently updated their price match page, removing any mentions of Walmart or Amazon. Under the new policy, the price match policy only applies to items sold at Target, whether that’s in store or online.

Long story short? That means that if you buy an item at your local Target and the price drops within 14 days in-store or at Target.com, you can go back to guest services and request the match. There are some additional guidelines, limitations and exclusions with the new policy and you can read them here.

Why is Target Ending Its Competitor Price Match Perk?

According to statements that Target sent to publications like USA Today and Axios, Target stores didn’t see many people bringing in ads or websites from Walmart or Amazon when asking for a price match. More often than not, customers were price matching Target and its own website.

Target Set to Expand in Idaho

At press time, Idaho has seven Target locations but there’s another one on the way. The retailer’s website confirms that they’re building a location at the soon to be reimagined Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck.

The new store will measure approximately 128,000 square feet.