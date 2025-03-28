Popular Retailer Plans to Close All of Its Idaho Stores on the Same Day

There’s no doubt that online shopping in Idaho has become one of the easiest ways to buy clothes, food and other goods. However, there are times when you need a particular item right now. That’s when you’re grateful that there’s a brick-and-mortar retailer with convenient hours in your neighborhood.

That said, one of the most dependable retailers in Idaho confirmed they’ll be closing all of their stores for 24 hours in April.

Target Closing All Stores in Idaho

All Target locations in Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls, Moscow, Nampa and Twin Falls on Sunday, April 20.

Drawing a blank on the date? Unlike Christmas, which always falls on December 25, Easter Sunday’s date changes each year. The earliest Easter can fall is March 22, while the latest it can fall is April 25. Easter falls on Sunday, April 20 in 2025.

According to Taste of Home, Target is one of the major retailers planning to give their employees a full 24 hours of downtime to celebrate and spend time with their families. That means that if you were planning to grab last minute Easter baskets and treats or festive table décor for Easter brunch at Target, you’ll need to adjust your plans.

Target’s biggest competitors, Walmart and Fred Meyer, will be open and operating on regular hours on Easter Sunday.

If the last minute items you need to pick-up are for a meal, Albertsons, Winco, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s are all expected to be open. The last two have been known to close early on Easter Sunday, so it may not be a bad idea to call to confirm their hours before you get in the car.

What Other Stores Are Closed on Easter Sunday?

As of March 28, these brands are expected to keep their doors locked in order to observe Easter.