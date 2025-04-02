Popular Supermarket Will Close All Idaho Stores on the Same Day

According to Drive Research, you’re pretty likely to make at least two grocery shopping trips per week. Depending on the size of your family, you may split those between a traditional grocery store like Albertsons or WinCo and a warehouse store like Costco.

Back in college we dated someone with a Costco membership. We’d typically do our warehouse shopping on Sundays after church. Eating our way through free samples while we shopped was a fun weekly tradition we looked forward to.

If that’s your weekly pattern, you’ll need to make an adjustment at least once during the month of April.

Idaho Families Are Gearing Up to Celebrate Easter on April 20

Look at any area foodie guides and you’ll quickly realize that Easter brunch at a restaurant is a pretty popular choice for Idaho families. We completely understand why. It cuts down on all the preparation you have to do: shopping, cleaning before the family arrives, washing dishes afterward. The restaurant’s dedicated staff takes care of all of that for you.

However, there are still thousands of Idaho families that love to host the holiday at their own home. That means it won’t be long until you’re shopping for everything from ham, potatoes and desserts to Easter themed plates, table cloths and goodies for Easter baskets. Despite your best intentions, it’s entirely possible that you may overlook an item and find yourself scrambling on Easter morning.

If you find yourself in that situation, you won’t be able to rely on one of America’s favorite supermarkets to bail you out this year. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Costco is the West’s second favorite supermarket. The only store that beat it out is Trader Joe’s.

Costco has confirmed that all seven of Idaho’s Costco locations will be closed on Easter Sunday - April 20:

Boise

2051 S Cole Rd

Coeur d’Alene

355 E Neider Ave

Idaho Falls

2495 E. Lincoln Rd

Meridian

3403 W. Chinden Blvd

Nampa

16700 N Market Place Blvd

Pocatello

305 W Quinn Rd

Twin Falls

731 Pole Line Rd

Costco also closes for New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

The good news is that if you need Easter décor/supplies both Walmart and Fred Meyer will be open on Easter. As far as regular grocery items go, Winco and Albertsons will be open as well.