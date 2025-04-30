While Roaring Springs won’t officially debut the next ride in their seven-phase expansion until 2026, they’re still unveiling a new feature this upcoming season!

What New Slide is Coming in 2026?

Earlier this year, Roaring Springs added a new page to their website introducing two world-class water rides the park plans to add in the future: The Hive and the Heist. The Hive is scheduled to open next summer.

According to the description, the bee themed ride includes two 720-degree beehive helixes where you’ll experience positive G-forces and immersive translucent effects. The park says that it’ll be the second installation of this particular slide model in the world. We did a little research and it appears the first will open this summer at Zoombezi Bay in Columbus, Ohio this summer.

The second slide called “The Heist,” is one of the world’s most iconic water rides with two giant funnels. It’ll be built after The Hive. It’s a high intensity ride that will provide fast-sweeping oscillations and zero-gravity moments.

What’s New at Roaring Springs in 2025?

This summer Roaring Springs isn’t debuting a new ride, but they ARE debuting something that will kick one of the park’s favorite attractions up a notch. They installed a giant 25-foot wide by 16-foot high video screen on the Wave Pool Stage that they’ll use to host 10 “Dive-In Movies” from June 21-August 23. The park invested about $250,000 in the project, which also included speakers with the LED screen.

Movies are included with a Saturday Night Slide Night pass and are free for season pass holders. They’ll begin between 7-7:30 p.m. on movie nights. So what movies do you have to look forward to? Take a peek!

