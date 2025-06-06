Boise didn’t set a new record for the earliest triple digit day in history, but we came close toward the end of May 2025!

The earliest Boise’s ever hit 100º in a calendar year was May 29, 1987. If 2025’s first triple-digit day is any indication, we could be in for a long hot summer in Idaho’s capital city. Boise hit 100º for the first time this year on May 31, breaking a 115 year old high temperature record for the date.

As the person who pays our family’s power bill, it PAINED me to turn on the air conditioning that early in the year but when it reached 86º inside our apartment that day? I had to pull the trigger. It took a while to cool down, but eventually by the time we went to sleep it was a comfortable 73º indoors.

As ruler of the thermostat, I’m the one who picked 73º. It’s cool enough to make my husband happy but not so cold that I’m wearing sweats.

That’s why a story that recently resurfaced on my Facebook newsfeed made me sweat just thinking about it! A power company is actually encouraging people to set their thermostats at 80º or higher when the outside air temperature reaches 100º. Isn’t that completely insane?!

The ‘Science’ Behind the 20º Rule Explained

We originally found this mind melting advice published on the Facebook page for KMVT in Twin Falls, but you don’t need to get mad at Idaho Power. They were not the ones who suggested this idea.

The article was published across all Gray Media owned stations and the power company they spoke with was Alabama Power. Their representative explained that most air conditioners only have the capability to lower the temperature in your home by 20º from what’s happening outdoors. Setting it any lower wastes energy, costs you money and won’t deliver the results you expect

What Does Idaho Power Say?

If you’re like me, when it’s 80º inside, you’re sweating in places you didn’t know could sweat! Take comfort in knowing that your local power company doesn’t agree with this advice. On the cooling page of their energy saving tips list, Idaho Power says:

Check your thermostat setting. Most people can be comfortable between 74-78 degrees.

So no, you don’t have to sweat it out at 80º this summer. Idaho Power’s sweet spot seems like a much more reasonable target!