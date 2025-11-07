Whenever the Farmers’ Almanac issues their winter predictions, people can’t wait to jump in and give their take. From “don’t they always predict this almost every year” to “I’ll believe it when I see it.” This year will be the final time we get to do that.

After more than two centuries of helping Americans plan for the seasons ahead, the Farmers’ Almanac just stunned both fans and critics. On November 6, the editors shared a note titled “A Fond Farewell” explaining that the current 2026 edition will be their last publication. The note also revealed that the Farmers’ Almanac’s website and social media will wind down operations in December 2025.

READ MORE: AccuWeather Predicts Snowy Winter for Idaho

The decision to call it quits was largely driven by financial challenges involved in producing and distributing physical copies of the book in today’s media landscape. In addition to the long-range forecasts that Idahoans have been hooked on, it also served as a guide for gardening, natural remedies and weather lore.

Idaho Gets Called Out in Bold in Final Farmers’ Almanac Winter Forecast

aetb aetb loading...

Maybe you weren’t ready to think about winter when we first shared the Farmers’ Almanac’s 2025-2026 winter outlook when we published the highlights in August. We’ll recap it for you. This year, the Farmers’ Almanac gave their forecast the catchy title “Chill, Snow, Repeat.” Idaho didn’t just get a mention in the forecast. It was singled out in bold text.

Get our free mobile app

While the forecast focused heavily on the Northern Plains and New England when discussing the coldest temperatures, it specifically added:

Readers in the Northwest should also prepare for a cold winter, especially in Idaho and Washington.

The publication also predicted the coldest snaps to occur mid-January and mid-February.

However, their snowfall predictions were a little broader saying simply:

The Pacific Northwest mountains are gearing up for some impressive snowfall totals.

Will it happen? We’ll have to wait and see. Over its more than 200-year run, the accuracy of their long range forecasts is normally 24-25%. Keep in mind, this forecast relies on a secret formula that includes some unconventional forecasting methods. Factors include sunspots, planetary positions and lunar cycles.

By comparison, long range forecasts done by meteorologists using traditional forecast models have a better accuracy rate of about 50%.

Author’s Note: There are TWO different Farmers’ Almanacs. This was the one founded in 1818. The Old Farmers’ Almanac, which came first in 1792, doubled down on their commitment to readers following the confusion over their rival’s announcement. That means we still get to look forward to another long range forecast in 2026.