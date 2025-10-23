A fairly disruptive weather system is heading toward Idaho this weekend. The National Weather Service says that this atmospheric river will bring widespread rain and snow, gusty winds and colder temperatures. If you’re one of those folks that gets giddy when you hear the word “snow,” maybe don’t celebrate just yet.

Snow levels are 7,000–8,000 ft most of Saturday, dropping to 4,500–6,000 ft overnight. On Sunday, they drop even further to 4,000–5,000 ft. The City of Boise is all the way down at about 2,700 feet, so it’s not quite time for snow…yet.

What Did Last Winter Actually Bring to Boise?

It was pretty lackluster in the snow department. In fact, Boise didn’t see its first measurable snowfall until January 1, 2025. In the city, the monthly totals were disappointingly low. January brought 5.3 inches. February added another 3.3 inches and we had 1.33 inches in March before spring decided to show up. Temperature-wise? Most of the winter months were either 1–2 degrees warmer or cooler than average.

Rival Almanacs Create Confusion About Winter 2025–2026

We’ve already given you a glimpse at what The Farmer’s Almanac and its rival Old Farmer’s Almanac think Idaho should prepare for this upcoming winter. The Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting a surprisingly cold winter for Idaho with significant cold snaps mid-January and mid-February. They’re also predicting impressive snowfall totals for the Pacific Northwest as a whole.

Meanwhile, the Old Farmer’s Almanac says the opposite is true. They’re calling for warmer-than-normal temps with some cold periods in late November, early December and early February. Their precipitation outlook is above-normal but suggests it’ll be more rain than snow.

When Will Snow Actually Arrive in Boise?

To answer this question, you need to understand what the National Weather Service considers “measurable.” In order for the flakes to count as Boise’s first snowfall, there needs to be at least 0.1” of snow on the ground.

Based on historical data, Boise can expect its first snowfall on or around November 21. That’s a full month before the start of astronomical winter.