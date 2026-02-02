While the majority of the country is still cleaning up from a major winter storm and enduring sub-zero temperatures, Idahoans are scratching their heads going “was this it?”

To date, the Boise area hasn’t even received a full inch of snow this winter. The first measurable snowfall of .1 inches happened on November 30. We didn’t record more snow until the .6 inches that fell on January 28. With February starting off with temperatures in the 50s, it certainly seems like we’ve just skipped winter altogether.

Meteorological spring doesn’t begin until March 1 and the calendar won’t say spring until March 20, but the Old Farmer’s Almanac is ready to share their long-range spring forecast for 2026!

What Does The Old Farmer’s Almanac Say About Spring 2026 for Idaho?

Founded in 1792, the Old Farmer’s Almanac uses a highly guarded formula that takes into account a variety of factors like sunspots, prevailing weather patterns over the last 30 years and atmospheric studies to make their predictions for 18 regions across the country. These predictions look specifically at April and May.

Idaho falls into region 13 along with most of Utah, Nevada and portions of Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and Arizona. This spring the Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting wetter than normal conditions and temperatures “closer to or below seasonal averages” for Idaho.

What does that mean? To give you a better idea, we pulled the normal high temperatures for some of Idaho’s biggest cities:

Boise: 62.3 in April, 72.3 in May

Twin Falls: 58.7 in April, 68.7 in May

Idaho Falls: 57.8 in April, 67.2 in May

Coeur d’Alene: 56.2 in April, 65.8 in May

Lewiston: 62.3 in April, 72 in May

We also pulled the normal rainfall totals for the region:

Boise: 1.23 inches in April, 1.45 inches in May

Twin Falls: 1.13 inches in April, 1.46 inches in May

Idaho Falls: 1.43 inches in April, 1.93 inches in May

Coeur d’Alene: 1.91 inches in April, 2.14 inches in May

Lewiston: 1.44 inches in April, 1.69 inches in May

One of the biggest reasons the Old Farmer’s Almanac publishes a spring outlook is to prepare gardeners for the upcoming planting season. Will their prediction come true this spring? The editors claim their forecasts have an 80% accuracy rate but an independent study by the University of Illinois begs to differ.

They say the Old Farmer’s Almanac is right about 51.9% of the time when it comes to precipitation outlooks and 50.7% accurate when it comes to temperature.