If you’re anything like us, you’re already blocking out 2026 concerts in your calendar. And honestly? You should prepare to do that a few more times because the Boise concert scene for next year is growing quickly!

A Look Back at Boise’s Epic 2025 Concerts

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

As anticipated, Post Malone and Jelly Roll’s “Big A$$ Stadium Tour” was the concert event of the summer in the Treasure Valley. The Albertsons Stadium show was reportedly the highest grossing, single-day event in the state’s history.

Dierks Bentley also shattered an attendance record at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater when 10,536 fans showed up to sing along to “Drunk on a Plane,” “5-1-5-0” and his other unforgettable hits.

READ MORE: Banana Ball Announces Stop at Albertsons Stadium in Boise

And Eric Church? We’re not sure if he set any sort of records at ExtraMile Arena this past October, but the crowd did lose their minds when he mentioned that his son was considering going to Boise State after high school.

Boise’s 2026 Concert Calendar Heats Up

2026 concerts in Boise are already looking like they’ll give 2025’s some serious competition.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

Personally? I’m so excited about one announcement that I’m planning on seeing them three consecutive months in a row - once at Denver’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheater in June, near my hometown in Pittsburgh in July and here in Boise in August. O.A.R. is my favorite band of all time and they’re celebrating the band’s 30th anniversary at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on August 14. Even better? They’re bringing Gavin DeGraw with them, which should thrill every other One Tree Hill fan as much as this one!

Get our free mobile app

Albertsons Stadium hasn’t announced a stadium concert yet, but we feel like it’s imminent. They’re already charting new territory by hosting Banana Ball and the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Show in 2026.

Treefort Music Hall, Ford Idaho Center, Outlaw Field and ExtraMile Arena already have concerts on the books and we know there are more on the way from Revolution Concert House, Idaho Central Arena and the Knitting Factory. Plus summer festivals like the Boise Music Festival, along with the Canyon County Fair, Western Idaho Fair and Albertsons Boise Open are all trying to lock down their 2026 line-ups right now!

So which shows have already been announced? Here’s your sneak peek!

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2026 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2026. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart