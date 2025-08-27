107.9 LITE-FM is celebrating Labor Day weekend by firing up the time machine and going back to the days of big hits and even bigger hair!

Starting Friday at 5 p.m., we're filling your three day weekend with nothing but feel good songs from the 80s and 90s. But first, we've got to get you warmed up with another Feel Good 80s show coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.

Toto and Christopher Cross are jump starting the long weekend on Thursday, August 28 and we've ended up with a handful of last minute tickets.

The good news? Since Boise State plays at 3:30, the game should be over by the time that these legends take the stage which means you can do it all!

Want to go to the show for free? Just download the 107.9 LITE-FM app using the box below.

Once you it's installed on your phone, open it up and enter your information below to get in to win!

The turn around on this one is quick, so don't wait to enter! The contest ends on Wednesday, August 27 at 7 p.m. We'll pick our winners, shoot you an email and make sure you receiver your digital tickets before gates open.

Good luck and make sure you tune in to enjoy our all 80s and 90s Time Warp Weekend beginning Friday, August 29 at 5 p.m. We'll keep the throwbacks rolling all the way through Labor Day Monday.