While venues like the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field and Roadhouse at the Mill have been loading up their summer concert schedules, things have been unusually quiet at ExtraMile Arena.

It’s still early in 2026, but only three major artists have announced stops through the Boise State Venue: Christian artist TobyMac, country stars Turnpike Troubadours and legendary rockers Journey.

READ MORE: The 2026 Canyon County Fair Concert Line-Up is Finally Here

However, ExtraMile Arena and concert venues all over the country posted images of a character wearing a TV on its head holding a bouquet of flowers over black-and-white images of their building on February 15. Every post had the exact same caption:

🔥🕺

It didn’t take fans of Shinedown long to connect the dots. The character appeared onscreen during the band’s Planet Zero tour. The band officially revealed his name was “TV GUY” on Facebook. Fans speculated that the image was a clue that the band was about to announce a new tour and they were right!

Shinedown Announces Summer 2026 Show at ExtraMile Arena

Scott Legato/Getty images Scott Legato/Getty images loading...

Ahead of their new album Ei8ht, which is scheduled to drop on May 29, the band announced their “Dance Kid Dance Act II” world tour. It’s set to hit 11 countries over 54 dates and that includes a stop at ExtraMile Arena on Monday, August 10. Coheed and Cambria and From Ashes to New are set to open the Boise show.

A number of presales are happening this week, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, February 20.

Shinedown last played ExtraMile Arena on April 2, 2022. According to Setlist.fm, this was their setlist that night: