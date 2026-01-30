More than fifty years after prisoners last stretched their legs on the Old Idaho Penitentiary’s recreation field, another season of music lovers will gather on the same ground for the 2026 Outlaw Field Concert Series!

While the venue’s name is a creative way to pay homage to the prison past, that same patch of grass is now one of the Treasure Valley’s favorite summer concert destinations. With a 4,000 seat capacity, it’s smaller than the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater but still attracted nearly 60,000 concert goers and 17 shows during the 2025 season.

Outlaw Field provides attendees with something that other venues can’t. It combines an intimate garden setting with a beautiful foothills backdrop and has a quirky history that makes every concert feel special.

What Makes Outlaw Field Special?

Beyond the setting and history, the venue makes enjoying snacks at a show more affordable than other venues. Yes, they do sell beer and wine on site. Yes, they have food trucks available. However, if you’d like to bring in your own picnic basket or cooler stocked with food and sealed, non-alcoholic beverages, you’re allowed to.

That tradition dates back to 2008, the very first year that Outlaw Field welcomed live music from artists like LeAnn Rimes, Lyle Lovett and Randy Travis.

Who’s Coming to Outlaw Field in 2026?

While it’s still early for summer concert announcements, Outlaw Field has slowly been building its line-up. The early 2026 line-up offers everything from reggae to folk-rock to one of the most talented women in blues/rock.

The line-up may look small right now, but organizers are continuing to build up to something just as incredible and diverse as what they brought to the Treasure Valley in 2025.

June 12th: Iration with Tribal Seeds

July 10: Kaleo with support TBA

July 14: Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Spacey Jane

September 10: Bonnie Raitt

