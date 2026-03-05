When it comes to grocery shopping, a significant number of Idaho shoppers crave routine. It’s why they return to the same store over and over again. It may not be the most cost-effective, but on long days convenience wins out. On the flip side, there are plenty of Idaho bargain hunters willing to hunt for good deals.

Those shoppers are big fans of Grocery Outlet, the grocery store where if you treasure hunt long enough you’ll score some great deals on name-brand products. If that sounds like you, you may want to keep an eye on your favorite Grocery Outlet store because there’s a chance it may not be around much longer.

The California-based chain recently held an earnings call looking back at how it did as a whole in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025. During that call, the company revealed plans to close 36 underperforming stores. They didn’t hide the fact that the stores weren’t selling enough inventory to offset the cost of their leases and utilities.

Grocery Outlet leadership says they’ve noticed a shift in the way people are using their stores. While they’ve seen an increase in foot traffic and the number of sales has increased, the average spend has gone down. Fewer people are making Grocery Outlet a destination for a big haul. They’re either looking for the essentials or just coming for a few of the best deals.

The brand also believes that the delay in SNAP benefits in late 2025 hurt their bottom line. Families who normally relied on those benefits to put food on the table weren’t able to come in and shop.

They also hope to refocus on the “treasure hunt” experience that loyal Grocery Outlet shoppers loved. When they tried to keep their inventory of everyday items like milk and eggs stocked up, they had less room for the “WOW” deals that made them popular in the first place.

Which Grocery Outlet Locations Are Closing?

At this time, the brand hasn’t released the list of locations slated for closure but Grocery Dive reports around 24 of them will be on the East Coast where the brand expanded too quickly. Geography wise, that’s good news for Idaho stores.

We were a little nervous seeing concern over rapid expansion since three Grocery Outlet stores have opened in our area (two in Meridian and one in Emmett) since 2024. However, Grocery Dive hints that stores being close together might actually be a good thing. It allows the chain to increase supply chain efficiency and leverage its marketing better.

If all of the Idaho stores survive, you may see some of them get a bit of a refresh. The brand is committed to freshening up 150 locations this year. At least three Idaho locations have been open more than 35 years.

Grocery Outlet currently operates 17 stores in Idaho:

Bonners Ferry (Opened in 2020)

Post Falls (Opened in 2025)

Coeur d’Alene (Opened in 2006)

Smelterville (Opened in 2022)

Lewiston (Opened in 1989)

Emmett (Opened in 2025)

Caldwell (Opened in 2015)

Nampa (Opened in 2020)

Meridian - Ten Mile (Opened in 2024)

Meridian - Eagle Rd (Opened in 2024)

Boise - Fairview (Opened in 1989)

Boise - Overland (Opened in 2015)

Mountain Home (Opened in 2022)

Twin Falls (Opened in 1990)

Hailey (Opened in 2021)

Pocatello (Opened in 2023)

Idaho Falls (Opened in 2022)