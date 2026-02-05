Gutherie’s. Dave’s Hot Chicken. Raising Cane’s. Houston TX Hot Chicken. Just Chicken. Krispy Krunchy Chicken. There is no shortage of places to chow down on chicken in the Treasure Valley, but is Boise getting ANOTHER chicken restaurant? A newly filed planning permit might be yes.

While we want to put a big emphasis on might, public records show that there’s been a proposal submitted to remodel the former Sterling Urgent Care location on Broadway into a fast-casual restaurant.

What the Broadway Permit Actually Says

According to the permit the potential restaurant specializes in cooked-to-order chicken wings and fries. It also notes that take-out and delivery would likely account for 70% of the restaurant’s sales, which is a strong hint this restaurant will be a more grab-and-go concept than a traditional sit-down spot.

Could This Be a Wingstop-Style Concept?

Right now there’s no restaurant name connected to the permit, but there is one detail on the permit that might be a major hint to Boise’s curious foodies. The company listed on the permit is Minnesota-based Wilkus Architects. A quick check of their website shows that the company has a fairly large portfolio of wing-focused restaurants across the country.

Wilkus has been partners with Wingstop for more than a decade and led the development of the brand’s new prototype in 2025. The updated prototype is supposed to help the brand become more efficient while improving the customer experience with digital ordering and increasing demand for easy to pickup takeout orders. Their Wingstop page says:

Our work includes tenant improvements, freestanding locations, and adaptive reuse projects, with a consistent focus on speed-to-market, constructability, and repeatable design solutions.

Their past projects also include Raising Cane’s, but the permit specifically mentions chicken wings which are not part of the menu at Cane’s.

The connection doesn’t confirm what might be coming to Boise, but it does offer a solid clue about the type of concept developers may be exploring.

If the project does move forward, we think reactions will be split. Being so close to Albertsons Stadium, the new restaurant could be a hit with tailgaters looking for a way to feed their party. There are also plenty of people who will moan “please, no more chicken.”

For now, it’s important to remember this project remains in very early planning stages. Permits don’t always turn into restaurants and details can change quickly. But in a region where chicken restaurants seem to appear overnight, this one is worth keeping an eye on!