Search for “dead mall” on TikTok and it won’t take you long to realize that once thriving shopping centers are in serious trouble. They’re a reminder that while Boise Towne Square Mall isn’t perfect, it’s actually faring better than other malls.

Unfortunately, it’s about to say goodbye to two more stores following Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings by the companies operating the brands.

Francesca’s Will Leave Boise Towne Square Mall

In mid-January, Women’s Wear Daily learned that Francesca’s was in serious financial trouble. The company allegedly racked up more than $250 million in unpaid invoices and stopped communicating with its vendors. It was widely believed that a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing would happen when courts reopened after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The WWD article predicted that all Francesca’s locations would close, which is what we reported. The local stores told another Boise media outlet that they weren’t closing. What happened next was peculiar. Somehow, we ended up on the brand’s email list without subscribing. This morning we received a Francesca’s email that said “Store Closing Sale!”

Francesca’s did end up filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy and issued a press release on February 6 stating that going-out-of-business sales are underway. We confirmed that by visiting the Boise Towne Square Mall.

Eddie Bauer Is Packing It Up As Well

Boise barely had time to get over the loss of the Eddie Bauer Outlet when the Boise Factory Outlets were marked for demolition. Rumors that Catalyst Brands, which had the rights to operate Eddie Bauer retail locations in the United States, would file bankruptcy and close all U.S. locations surfaced last week.

We reached out to the Boise Towne Square Mall store to see if they were closing. An employee, who admitted that she just transferred to the mall location when the outlet closed, said “We’re here and open for now. That’s all I can say right now.”

It seemed the local staff knew what was ahead. Catalyst did end up filing for bankruptcy and will start winding down operations at their retail locations. The store closing sign is now up at Boise Towne Square Mall.

Eddie Bauer stores outside the United States and Canada are not affected and will remain open. So will the brand’s e-commerce operations.