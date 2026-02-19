Peanut Butter Recall Expands to Idaho Stores; Everything You Need to Know

Peanut Butter Recall Expands to Idaho Stores; Everything You Need to Know

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Peanut butter cookies. Just eating a spoonful straight out of the jar. Peanut butter isn’t just a staple in Idaho pantries, it’s a favorite. If you’re a peanut butter lover, this is a story you’ll want to read all the way through. 

A major recall of peanut butter products just expanded to include 40 states. That now includes Idaho. 

Major Peanut Butter Recall Reaches Idaho

Los Angeles-based Ventura Foods initially issued a recall of single-serve peanut butter products last April after tiny pieces of blue plastic were found caught in a filter in the factory that made the products. However, the Food and Drug Administration just updated the recall to a Class II designation. The FDA explains that a Class II recall means:

a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Unlike other recent recalls, it’s unclear if any injuries or illnesses have been connected to the recalled peanut butter packets. 

Types of Peanut Butter Packets Recalled

  • Creamy peanut butter in 0.5 oz, 0.75 oz, and 1.12 oz packages
  • Creamy peanut butter with grape jelly in 2.12 oz packages
  • Creamy peanut butter with strawberry jam in 2.12 oz packages

Brands Impacted by the Recall

  • Creamy Peanut Butter distributed by US Foods
  • Peanut Butter and Flavor Fresh Peanut Butter distributed by DYMA Brands, Inc.
  • House Recipe Creamy Peanut Butter distributed by Sysco Corporation
  • Katy’s Kitchen Smooth Peanut Butter marketed by Independent Marketing Alliance
  • Creamy Peanut Butter distributed exclusively by Gordon Food Service

Lot codes are available HERE. 

The recall notice did not include instructions on what to do if you discovered the recalled product in your pantry. Your best bet is to toss them to avoid the potential of ingesting plastic. 

