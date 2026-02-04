If your Super Bowl plans include tossing some ready-to-heat pizzas in the oven to feed your party crew, this is a recall you’ll want to see before kickoff.

Boise-based WinCo Foods recently issued a voluntary recall for certain lots of its Deli Margherita Pizza containing slow roasted diced tomatoes. The recall was triggered after an ingredient supplier told the company that manufactures WinCo’s deli pizza that there may be metal shavings in the tomatoes.

At this time, there have been no injuries or illnesses connected to the pizzas but WinCo decided to take a better-safe-than-sorry approach to protect their loyal customers.

Is My Pizza Part of Winco’s Newest Recall?

If you’ve purchased this type of pizza in 2026, you’re in the clear. These pizzas were sold between September 1 and December 31, 2025. While they’re meant to be cooked and eaten shortly after purchase, many customers choose to freeze them and save them for easy last-minute meals or watch parties.

Here’s what you’ll want to check:

Product Name: WinCo Foods Deli Margherita Pizza Thin Crust (Item #67279)

Julian Codes (Printed on plastic overwrap:) 12255, 22265 on 12415

If you discover that you do have one of these pizzas in your freezer, do not eat it. WinCo said they’ll be happy to take it back at any of their locations and issue you a full refund.

Don’t wait though. Grocery stores are usually a zoo the weekend of the Super Bowl. Checking your freezer now will definitely save you a headache come Saturday or Sunday!