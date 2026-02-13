Booth sales for Girl Scout Cookies in the Treasure Valley officially kick off February 20, but let’s be honest…if you know a Girl Scout personally she’s already asked you if you’d like to buy some cookies.

And if you don’t know one personally, you may have stumbled upon “Pim the Girl Scout” on TikTok. The six-year-old Daisy Scout recently went viral, helping her break the record for most boxes of cookies sold in a single season during her very first year! Her story has been picked up by national outlets like People and Good Morning America but what many people don’t know is that Pim is originally from Boise.

We actually wrote about her family’s experience with St. Luke’s Children’s hospital a few years ago, before she became a cookie-selling icon.

Girl Scout Cookie Booth Sales in the Treasure Valley Start Soon

Girl Scout Cookie season always makes grocery shopping more fun. You go to Albertsons to buy your regular groceries, but you get to leave with a little treat for yourself. Sometimes it’s Thin Mints. Sometimes it’s Caramel deLites.

But long time Girl Scout Cookie fans know that not every favorite sticks around forever. You may remember our local Girl Scout of Silver Sage council switched from Little Brownie Bakers to ABC Bakers several years ago. Tagalongs became Peanut Butter Patties and Samoas became Caramel deLites.

Some of your favorite cookies may have gotten new names in the switch, but both bakeries have discontinued flavors that once had big fan followings. Some were around for a long time. Others disappeared almost as quickly as they joined the line-up!

Before you grab your usual go-to favorites this year, we thought it’d be fun to stroll down memory lane with seven discontinued Girl Scout Cookies you’ll probably never buy in Idaho again. How many do you remember?

