Idaho Devastated As Girl Scouts Discontinue Two Popular Cookies After 2025

Whether you were a Girl Scout when you were a little girl, a Kappa Delta at the University of Idaho or just can’t say no to a good sweet treat, this is news you need to know.

According to the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage’s website, we’re just days away from being able to place orders with your favorite Girl Scout in person or online. Cookie season officially starts on Friday, January 10. If you normally purchase your cookies at booths you see at places like Albertsons or Fred Meyer, those are scheduled to begin in late February and wrap up just before St. Patrick’s Day.

Fans of two flavors should stock up on their favorites in 2025, because it’ll be the final year for two flavors. People reports “S’mores” and “Toast-Yay!” Cookies will be retired after this cookie season. The decision shines light upon a unique situation for cookie lovers in the Gem State.

The current version of the “S’mores” cookies were introduced in 2017, but haven’t been available in the Boise area since 2023. You may or may not know, there are two companies that make Girl Scout Cookies: Little Brownie Bakers and ABC Bakers. The “S’mores” cookies are only made by Little Brownie Bakers, which means Boise area girl scouts stopped selling them when the Silver Sage Council switched bakers a few years ago. Councils working with ABC Bakers offered “Toast-Yay!” cookies instead.

However, if you buy your cookies from a scout that’s part of Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, you could still buy “S’mores” cookies. The council in Northern Idaho uses Little Brownie Bakers.

No matter what part of Idaho you live in, if one of these two cookies are your favorite, stock up and stuff your freezer with them, because it’ll be the last time you get to buy them at retail price. We imagine that like another retired flavor, the “Raspberry Rally,” these flavors will eventually find themselves on eBay at price MUCH higher than what you would’ve paid through a scout’s online cookie booth.

If today was the first day you learned that there are TWO bakers for Girl Scout Cookies and that the names/types of cookies may vary depending what council you order from, here’s a breakdown of how they differ!

