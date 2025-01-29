50 Kinds of Soda Now Discontinued and Gone Forever in Idaho

When you were younger, what did your parents serve you to drink with meals? Milk and juice were staples, but what you were really craving was something sugary!

We blame it on our inability to burp correctly, but as kids we were never super into soda. There was something about the carbonation that we just didn’t like. That’s why when we think back to our childhood, it’s filled with fond memories of Hi-C’s Ghostbusters themed “Ecto Cooler.”

That’s clearly a memory that a lot of people share because there are several unopened boxes of the stuff for sale on eBay! Unopened juice boxes are listed for over $350. Someone actually thinks that they’ll get $180 for an empty box of the 1996 run of the product.

Or what about Squeezits? They were always in the cooler with snacks for the team after soccer games! Sure, Koolaid still makes their version of the ‘90s drink but the bottles are nowhere near as memorable as the pens that featured the faces of Grumpy Grape, SIlly Billy Strawberry or Berry B. Wild. Name brand Squeezits were discontinued the first time and disappeared from Idaho store shelves in 2001.

But maybe you were that kid that was into soda! You couldn’t wait to go to Chuck E. Cheese or McDonald’s and fill up the biggest cup you could with your favorite flavor. Is your favorite soda still or around? Or was it discontinued like our beloved Ecto Cooler and Squeezeits?

We’ve rounded up a list of 50 soda varieties of soda that have been discontinued over the years. Do you remember any of these?

50 Discontinued Sodas You Wont Find in Idaho Anymore