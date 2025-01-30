How did nine years pass by so quickly?! In 2016, hundreds of Gilmore Girls fans lined up outside Flying M for an opportunity to see what it would be like to live in Stars Hollow for a day.

In celebration of the 16th anniversary of the show’s pilot episode and the Netflix reboot Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the streaming service hosted a series of pop-ups that transformed local coffee shops into Luke’s Diner. At least one coffee shop in every state was picked to host a pop-up and we were incredibly grateful that Idaho’s location was Flying M in Downtown Boise.

When we showed up, the line of fans was already well past Guido's and almost to the corner where the Lively stands today. Not only did Flying M serve free coffee with custom Luke’s sleeves and a cup with quotes from the show, the male baristas also dressed like Luke Danes. They were spot on from the backwards ballcap to the flannel.

Considering how much Boise’s population has exploded, we’re willing to bet there are even more Gilmore Girls fans living in the Treasure Valley now than there were during the pop-up. That’s why we’re telling you that if you’re a fan, you MUST mark your calendars for May 17-18, 2025!

Boise Becomes Stars Hollow for Two Days in May

Gem State Comic Con recently announced that Scott Patterson, aka Luke Danes himself, will be one of the celebrity guests at this year’s convention at Expo Idaho! Patterson is scheduled to appear during both days of the event.

And he won’t be the only familiar face from Stars Hollow at the event! Sure, Sean Gunn’s most recent work includes appearances in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as Kraglin and DC’s The Suicide Squad as Wasel and Calendar Man…but Gilmore Girls fans will always recognize him as Kirk. Gunn will also be there both days and will be doing a dual photo-op with Patterson.

Other Big Name Guests Headed to Boise’s Comic Con

We fully admit to cosplay loving nerds who will travel all over the west to go to Comic Con events. Many of them, like Salt Lake City’s FanX, have been around for more than a decade and have attracted some very, very big stars.

This particular Boise con is quite a bit younger, hosting its first event in 2021. It’s been fun to see how it’s grown every year! There is no doubt, this is the biggest celebrity line-up they’ve had so far. You’ll probably recognize these faces who will be there, too!

Ray Park (Darth Maul, Star Wars: Episode 1)

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley, Harry Potter franchise)

