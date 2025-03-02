Post Malone Is Back in Idaho, Check Out Where He Surprised Fans This Time
Twice in less than four months?! Is it safe to say that Post Malone loved the Treasure Valley so much when he was here for Boise State’s Mountain West Championship win over UNLV that he just couldn’t stay away?
We’re still a little over 16 weeks from Post Malone and Jelly Roll bring the Big @** Stadium Tour to Albertsons Stadium, but the global super star keeps popping up in the Boise area. Bronco Nation won’t soon forget his viral visit back in December.
Post Malone Returns to the Boise Area
After that visit, we thought the next time we saw the “I Had Some Help” singer in Idaho would be June 24 but social media exploded on Saturday night with sightings of Post Malone at not one, but two area watering holes!
KTVB’s Maggie O’Mara broke the news after a viewer named Anna sent her some shots of Post Malone taking pictures with fans at Cook’s Two Hole Bar & Grill in Melba. Anna told Maggie that Post Malone told people that he was in the area for a snow goose hunting trip.
Shortly after another viewer sent her more photos from Cook’s. You can click HERE to see Gentry Stoambaugh’s grandkids posing with Posty and showing off their autographed smartphone and ball cap that he signed.
Of the encounter, Stoambaugh said:
That’s not where the evening ended! After Cook’s, Post Malone continued his tour of Canyon County and surprised fans at Caldwell’s Indian Creek Steakhouse. The restaurant shared more than a dozen photos of the superstar with their staff and fans. After the visit, they reflected on Facebook saying:
Imelda's family was lucky enough to grab a photo with him there! She shared these photos with us and said:
Being a single momma it’s hard to afford tickets for all the kiddos, but them getting to experience meeting him, and getting some stuff autographed! They were over the moon last night
Post Malone will be back in the area on Tuesday, June 24 for his show at Albertsons Stadium. We can’t wait to see what local businesses he turns up at before and after the show!
