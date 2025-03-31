Village at Meridian Restaurant Closing for Good After Four Delicious Years

In the eleven years that it’s been standing proud on the corner of Eagle and Fairview, the Village at Meridian dozens of stores and restaurant concepts have come and gone. However, vacancies there are rare.

If memory serves, the longest a tenant suite in the core of The Village at Meridian has been vacant following a closure was Texas de Brazil. It closed in April 2023 and was vacant until Abercrombie & Fitch opened in the old restaurant location earlier this month.

Spaces outside of The Village at Meridian’s core have stayed vacant a little bit longer. Toys ‘R Us and Babies R Us closed in 2018. The space was split up into Sierra, which opened in 2021 and Burlington, which opened in 2022.

Gordmans closed in 2020. Over the last five years it’s been used as a COVID-19 vaccine center and a Spirit Halloween, but there are two businesses planning on making the vacant suite their new home. Nordstrom Rack confirmed that they are using part of the old Gordmans as their second Treasure Valley location. Public records show that Barnes & Noble could be using the other half.

Another Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure at The Village at Meridian

Duck Donuts shocked fans by sharing a video announcing that their final day in business would be Sunday, March 30. The news spread quickly via social media. So many fans showed up to enjoy their favorite donuts one last time, that they ended up running out of batter. With virtually no remaining inventory, they ended up making Saturday, March 29 the last day.

The bakery closed about a month before its fourth anniversary.

What New Stores and Restaurants Are Coming to The Village at Meridian in 2025?

As we mentioned earlier, Abercrombie & Fitch returned to the Treasure Valley by taking over the former Texas de Brazil location.

North Italia, a concept from the creators of The Cheesecake Factory, will be taking over part of the former Twigs Bistro location.

Aubergine Kitchen plans on opening between Habit Burger & Grill and Blaze Pizza. Their menu is largely made up of bowls and salads.

BoiseDev recently confirmed that Portland Leather Goods and Zao Asian Cafe locations at The Village are also in the works.