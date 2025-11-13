Boise Towne Square mall has had a rough year when it comes to the number of retailers closing up shop. Kohl’s, Forever 21, Volcom and a handful of others turned off the lights for good.

However, Boise Towne Square Mall appears to be doing everything it can to avoid becoming a ghost mall. That means finding new stores and new concepts. Fabletics, an athleisure wear co-created by actress Kate Hudson and endorsed by other well-known celebrities including Kevin Hart, Kelly Rowland, Demi Lovato, Vanessa Hudgens and Khole Kardashian opened in early October. At the time, there were several other businesses listed as “coming soon.”

One of those “coming soon” businesses appears to be making progress. Opry Glowgolf LLC just filed for a tenant improvement permit to move into Boise Towne Square Mall. According to the permit, Glowgolf is an indoor, black lit miniature golf venue.

They currently operate 10 other facilities, many of which are in shopping or outlet malls. The size of the courses varies. Some have 18 holes. Others have 28. The largest ones are listed at 36 holes. Several offer additional amenities like 3Kick, a kick boxing game where you punch, kick or slap glowing targets, glow air hockey or a laser maze.

It’s unclear how big Boise’s location will be, but if you’re trying to visualize it, the suite they filed the permit for used to be C4Creamery.

We reached out to Brookfield Properties, the company that owns and operates Boise Towne Square Mall, for comment on the new tenant back in October but didn’t hear back.

The permit does indicate that there are “temporary tenants” accepting the space as-is, so it’s unclear how long they’ll stick around if the permit is approved. Personally? I love mini-golf. Date night. Girl’s night. I’m always down for mini golf, so I hope the project moves forward and stays for a while!

The permit request was received on November 9 and is currently under review.